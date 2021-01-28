Observer, Live Lee welcome four interns

Josh Fisher

Josh Fisher

By Lofton Wheeles

for the Opelika Observer

Joshua Fisher, one of the four interns working with the Opelika Observer this spring semester, is a senior majoring in media studies with a minor in political science. Fisher is originally from Fort Hood, Texas, but he moved to Auburn from Fairbanks, Alaska, after moving around a lot in his youth as a result of being in a military family.

“I will be taking pictures for both the Opelika Observer and the Live Lee Magazine,” Fisher said. “For those publications, I will be covering local community events and other events of note.”

Fisher said that his hobbies include hiking, reading and cooking. Since Fisher’s passion is photography, he also loves to take pictures in his free time, especially of the great outdoors and all the beauty that resides within it.

Fisher also loves movies, and he said that his favorite movie is “The Martian,” starring Matt Damon.

Outside of interning with the Opelika Observer, Fisher is also currently completing photography work for Auburn Student Affairs and working for the Auburn Plainsman, the student newspaper for Auburn University. In five years, Fisher envisions himself working as a photographer for a sports team or for a small-to-medium-sized newspaper.

Fisher will be graduating this upcoming May at the end of the semester, and the Observer staff is excited to have him on board.

Lofton Wheeles

By Josh Fisher

for the Opelika Observer

Lofton Wheeles, one of four interns working for the Opelika Observer and Live Lee this spring semesterm, is a senior majoring in communications with a minor in business at Auburn University.

For his internship, he will be helping produce Live Lee magazine and helping produce content for the Observer. After graduating this May, he plans to pursue a career in either public relations or journalism. Along with this internship, Lofton is taking his final two classes at Auburn.

Originally from Opelika, Alabama, he grew up a fan of Auburn University. In his free time, Lofton enjoys thrift shopping and watching TV. His favorite TV shows are Lizzie McGuire and Law & Order SVU.

When he is not thrifting or watching TV, Lofton enjoys spending his time hiking all around the Auburn/Opelika area, spending time with his friends and playing video games. He also enjoys listening to music to help him relax at the end of the day.

Kayla Evans

By JD McCarthy

For the Opelika Observer

Kayla Evans, one of four interns working at the Opelika Observer this spring semester, is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in marketing at Auburn University.

After graduating in December, she plans to attend law school for either sports and entertainment or media law. She plans on applying to Ole Miss and Florida State for law school.

“I have always loved writing, and I think that law school will set me up to reach my goals and help me become a better writer,” Evans said. “I am interested in sports and entertainment law or media law and am excited to learn more about it.”

She is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, and came to Auburn to live in a different place. She toured 10 different schools before she visited The Plains and realized this was the best place for her.

When she is not studying for the LSAT, she likes to hang out with her friends or go running, something she was doing in preparation for a half marathon before she broke her foot. She has just recently been able to take up running again.

Her favorite memories of her time at Auburn include when Auburn won the 2019 Iron Bowl and the men’s basketball run to the Final Four in 2019.

JD McCarthy

By Kayla Evans

for the Opelika Observer

JD McCarthy is one of four interns this spring. As a senior majoring in journalism, he will graduate in May 2021. After graduating, he wants to find a job covering sports and is open to moving anywhere.

“I have always loved local sports, and I look forward to writing about the high school teams in the Opelika area,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy is from Niceville, Florida, and came to Auburn because it felt like home. He and his family agreed that it was the best place for him.

In his free time, McCarthy likes to play video games with his friends and watch sports. His favorite baseball team is the Braves, and he has been to a few of their games with friends the past couple of seasons.

One of his favorite memories while being at Auburn was the Final Four run that Bruce Pearl’s team had in 2019. The Auburn Arena had a viewing party where he and his friends watched the game.

A fun fact about McCarthy is that he is allergic to the cold.