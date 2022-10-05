OBITUARIES

SARA HILL BANKS

Sara Hill Banks, 91, of Opelika, passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at Arbor Springs. Mrs. Banks was born to Perry Sanford Hill and Martha Bruce Thomas Dec. 16, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband Theron “Teddy” Banks, parents: Perry Sanford Hill, Martha Bruce Thomas; siblings: Olene Hill and Edward A. Hill. She is survived by her daughter: Hope Lollis (David); grandson: Jacob H. Lollis; brothers: Randell Hill (Heather), Tommy Hill (Debbie); niece: Merilane Hill (Tony).

Mrs. Banks was a lifelong resident of Lee County. A long-time member of First Baptist Church where she served 15 years in the church nursery and served for years in WMU. She was an avid greeting card sender to all her friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery. Dr. Jeff Myers officiated.

DALE LEROY TINDLE

Dale LeRoy Tindle, 88, of Opelika, passed away on Sept. 25, after a stroke and battle with cancer.

Dale was born in 1934 to Pearl and Lester Tindle and was one of seven brothers and sisters: Don, Elsie, Bob, Crystal, Bud and Marianne in Big Rapids, Michigan. He is survived by his son, Craig (Wendy) and Dale’s grandson Jackson. He met the love of his life, Barbara Gail Hazenburg in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dale and Barbara went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage.

After Dale graduated from high school, he was drafted in the army where he was stationed in Germany post World War II. Upon returning stateside, he started a job with a well-known grocer in Michigan. Dale had several fond memories of raising his family in Kentwood, Michigan, recalling how the neighbours were more like family continuing to be for the rest of his life. After several other placements Dale took on a role in production control with Dexter Lock which when the factory was relocated, eventually led him and his family to Auburn.

Dale and Barb soon met new people in the Auburn area meeting on Friday nights at the local eatery owned by their newly found friends’ son and forged a friendship that is treasured by all of Dale’s family still today. Dale enjoyed sitting out front of his house in the later years of his life talking to his neighbors reminiscing about his time in Germany and the many unusual jobs he worked in his life.

Services were held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Oct. 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, an organization the family feels strongly about.