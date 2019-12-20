NOTICE PRINTED IN OPELIKA OBSERVER DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
328
The composition of the gavel, statuette of goddess of justice Themis - with scales of justice, legal codes, stamps and pen. Law concept

NOTICE PRINTED IN
OPELIKA OBSERVER
DISSOLUTION OF
CORPORATION
In accordance with 10A-5A-7.05 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Sherrell Family Properties, LLC was dissolved on December 17, 2019. Any persons with claims against the limited liability company should send written notice to Teresa Sherrell. Johnson, 1159 Town Creek Drive, Auburn, AL 36832. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not
limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such
claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.
Legal Run 12/25/2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here