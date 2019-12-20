NOTICE PRINTED IN

OPELIKA OBSERVER

DISSOLUTION OF

CORPORATION

In accordance with 10A-5A-7.05 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Sherrell Family Properties, LLC was dissolved on December 17, 2019. Any persons with claims against the limited liability company should send written notice to Teresa Sherrell. Johnson, 1159 Town Creek Drive, Auburn, AL 36832. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not

limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such

claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

Legal Run 12/25/2019