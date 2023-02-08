New Partner Named at Machen McChesney

CONTRIBUTED BY

Machen McChesney, one of the region’s leading CPA and business advisory firms, recently announced it has named R. Murry Guy III, CPA, as a new partner.

“The focus of our growth is grounded in our continual effort to best serve our clients,” said Managing Partner Marty Williams. “We understand having a large, competent and highly motivated team provides our clients access to deep advisory knowledge and industry-specific expertise while receiving individualized attention and timely service. We are very proud of Murry and his commitment to continually seek ways to return value to our clients, friends, community and firm.”

Guy has 20 years of experience providing accounting, tax, audit and advisory services to individuals and small businesses. Murry has expertise in restaurant, health care, professional and retail service industries, as well as specific skills in client accounting systems, streamlining monthly financial operations and reporting, tax planning advisory and CFO advisory services.

Guy is instrumental in the firm’s sister company, FocusPay Solutions, where he is responsible for operations development, client management and overall delivery of services.

In addition to serving clients, Guy returns value to Machen McChesney through his involvement in the community and in the firm’s core process, mentoring and staff training teams.

Guy is a graduate of Auburn University with a master’s degree and a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He resides in Auburn, Alabama, with his wife, Tiffany, and their three children.

ABOUT MACHEN MCCHESNEY LLP

Machen McChesney, a CPA and business advisory firm, has a 69-year history of Returning Value to its individual and business clients, friends and community. The firm has offices in Auburn and Montgomery with 52 professionals and staff members. The firm offers comprehensive services, which include accounting and outsourcing, audit and assurance, business advisory, business valuation, estate and trust tax, family office and elder care, individual and business tax, industry specialization, international tax and wealth management.

Machen McChesney is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a national network of leading CPA firms. For more information about Machen McChesney, its people, services, experience and alliances, visit machen.cpa.