MLB Helps Auburn Pitch, Hit, Run By opelikaobserver - June 14, 2023

Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit & Run event came to Auburn last weekend and provided boys and girls an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a championship during the 2023 MLB World Series. The free event invited children ages 7 to 14 to be tested and measured on a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Based on thier scores, the children have the opportunity to advance from a local event to a team championship and then to the Nationals Finals hosted at the World Series in October.