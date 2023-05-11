Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast Set for May 29

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / DAVID D. DORTON

AUBURN —

The Auburn community is invited to honor our nation’s heroes at the 23rd annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

Retired Navy Capt. Dick Phelan will be the guest of honor and the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of Air Force Capt. Randal Hudon.

Tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall, 144 Tichenor Ave., and are $25 a person or $250 for a table of eight.

A free memorial wreath laying ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. Ross Street between Glenn and Harper avenues and Glenn Avenue between Burton and North Debardeleben streets will be closed during the ceremony to provide room for on-street accessible parking.