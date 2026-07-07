Klarenbeek honored for 25 years of Star Spangled Spectacular

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — It could be said that faith, music and the American spirit are part of Gary Klarenbeek’s soul. More accurate is his love for the Auburn community, so much so that, for the past 25 years, he’s spearheaded a celebration like no other.

This year’s Star Spangled Spectacular, which celebrated the nation’s 250th founding, featured legendary performer Lee Greenwood, nearly 100 choir members and a 50-member orchestra, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center. The event was sponsored by Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, where Klarenbeek serves as director of Worship and Arts.

And while it takes take a village to create a spectacular of this magnitude, the city of Auburn recognized Klarenbeek for his body of work by proclaiming June 28, 2026, as “Gary Klarenbeek Day.”

“For 25 years, (Gary) has faithfully reminded our community that freedom comes with sacrifice and for some the ultimate sacrifice,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said online.

Klarenbeek gave the credit to the Lord.

“To God be the Glory for all He has done in my life,” Klarenbeek said. “[To think] that God could take me from a farm in Iowa on a dirt road with no name to serve in St. Louis, Houston, Naples and now Auburn for such a time as this. My fervent prayer is that I may somehow still be used by Him to be a rare note of harmony in a discordant world.

“Each year I pray to be inspired by what is happening in our country, and how could you not honor the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding without Lee Greenwood. But while we doubted it was possible, we contacted his management and found out he was available.

“Lee Greenwood was the right man for the right time. He is dearly loved and was a delight to work with. It was daunting to know I was directing the orchestra for someone of that stature, but he is a true professional and gentleman.”

In fact, the orchestra and singers had limited time the afternoon of the performance to practice with Greenwood and his band, and several times during the performance recognized those who contributed with their talents.

The hundreds of musicians and singers were also a true meaning of community. Half of the choir members were from Christ Methodist Church but also included members of choirs from churches in Dadeville, Opelika and LaGrange.

“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together and the bond that music creates,” Klarenbeek said. “It’s a beautiful thing to love the Lord, country and music.”

The orchestra included performers from around the Southeast, including several states.

“Some of the musicians have played every concert our choir has done,” he said.

This year’s celebration included a solemn tribute to the nation’s fallen, with a wreath ceremony featuring local Gold Star parents Johnny and Mary Ellen Klinner and Bill and Nancy Hecker. Their sons, the late Maj. John Alex Klinner and Maj. William F. Hecker, were both killed in duty. Taps was touchingly played.

Each of the Armed Services was recognized with the U.S. Armed Forces Medley, allowing veterans and their spouses to be honored.

“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for veterans, and my parents were very patriotic so that is how I was raised,” Klarenbeek said. “They loved our country and they instilled that in me, and I’ve tried to share that through my career and life.”

While the idea was Klarenbeek’s, he is quick to point out that it takes many, many “willing, joyful volunteers” to put on an event this size.

“I might delegate what needs doing, but the real heroes are the orchestra, singers and the incredible people who have a servant’s heart to get everything ready for the night’s performance, not to mention the many donors who help provide financial support for programs like this,” he said.

He also credits his wife, Julie, calling her his “greatest supporter as well as his strongest reality check.”

“She can sense the pulse beat of what’s going on during rehearsal and guides me with her eyes,” Klarenbeek said. “I stand in awe of what Julie and all the performers do. It is a sacrifice of time and talent and they all become a sense of an extended family.”