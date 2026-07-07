Auburn council certifies unopposed candidates

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN —The Auburn City Council on July 7 certified several municipal races in which only one candidate qualified before the filing deadline.
The action finalized the vast majority of city council seats ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal elections, with six of the city’s eight council seats going uncontested.
Those seats include Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor, Ward 2 Council Member Kirsten Milenkovitch, Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten, Ward 4 Council Member Tyler Adams, Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons and Ward 7 Council Member Max Coblentz.
All of those members except for Milenkovitch are incumbents.
Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten acknowledged her own certification and congratulated the other unopposed candidates, including Milenkovitch.
“I just wanted to acknowledge the hard work of these individuals, and yes, my name is on that list, but primarily just because I think it’s just a testament to our hard work over the past four years, and that we are honored to be able to serve another four,” Witten said.
Current Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold said that after meeting with his successor, he was excited to see how she will fulfill her responsibilities in the coming years.
“I am very, very confident that she is going to fit right in up here,” Griswold said. “I certainly welcome you up here, and the city is going to be in fine shape, even better shape with you up here. So thank you for your interest in doing this.”
As of a June 30 update from the city of Auburn, Mayor Ron Anders will face Robert Wilkins. Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman will face Michael Menese and Toshiro Jackson, and Ward 8 Council Member Tommy Dawkins will face Augustus Ayers.
In other news, the
council:
- Approved a contract with Barge Design Solutions for watershed modeling of Town Creek and a structural alternative evaluation at the South Gay Street Bridge for $222,672.
- Approved a purchase agreement with Dana Safety Supply for the Police Department to purchase 150 Walther PDP Pro handguns with optics and holsters for $128,689.82.
- Approved a contract with Foresite Group for the concept plan design of the Saugahatchee Greenway for $38,500.
- Approved a contract with Ken Kirkley Floor Covering for carpet replacement at the Auburn Public Library for $129,070.
- Approved a purchase agreement with Musco Sports Lighting for LED lights for the Yarbrough Tennis Center outdoor hard courts for $219,900.
- Approved a professional services agreement with Wilson & Mazzola Architects for engineering services for a membrane roof replacement for $56,250.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from Auburn City Schools for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from the Church of the Highlands for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I.
- Accepted a public easement from William Cleveland for property located at 624 Maddox St. in the Childree Subdivision.
- Accepted a public drainage and utility easement from William Cleveland for property located at 611 Spring St. in the Spring Farm Subdivision.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from Donahue Crossing Condominium Owners Association and authorized payment of $1,680 for the North Donahue Drive Widening Project Phase I.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from Donahue Crossing Golf View Condominium Owners Association and authorized payment of $720 for the North Donahue Drive Widening Project Phase I.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from Milliways and authorized compensation of $24,362 for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I.
- Accepted a warranty deed from Milliways and authorized payment of $4,000 for the North Donahue Widening Project Phase I.
- Concurred with the Industrial Development Board’s action regarding Seohan Auto USA Corporation.
- Appointed Vanessa Echols and Anna Solomon to the Planning Commission for terms beginning on Aug. 1 and ending on July 31, 2032.
- Denied establishing a no-parking zone at 206 and 208 Reese Ave. and 211 Marion Circle.
- Approved a performance residential use for the 1256 Shug Jordan Residential multi-unit development project, located at 1256 Shug Jordan Parkway.
- Approved a commercial and entertainment use for the Collegiate Condotel project, located at 211 S. Gay St.
- Held a required public hearing on Broadview Properties’ vacation request for Cherokee Road.
- Voted to begin the process of revoking the business license of Wildcat Investments, doing business as Jimmy John’s, until delinquent taxes and license fees are paid.
- Approved Amendment No. 12 to the contract with Foresite Group for the Boykin-Donahue Campus Project for $13,300.
- Approved Amendment No. 3 to the contract with Hoar Program Management for the Boykin-Donahue Campus Project for $135,600.
- Approved a contract with Foresite Group for professional services for the Richland Park project for $2.4 million.
- Approved a contract with Hoar Program Management for professional services for the Richland Park project for $2.24 million.
- Approved a contract with Hazen and Sawyer for the Town Creek Sewer Basin Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey — Phase II for $248,000.