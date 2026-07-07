Auburn council certifies unopposed candidates

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —The Auburn City Council on July 7 certified several municipal races in which only one candidate qualified before the filing deadline.

The action finalized the vast majority of city council seats ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal elections, with six of the city’s eight council seats going uncontested.

Those seats include Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor, Ward 2 Council Member Kirsten Milenkovitch, Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten, Ward 4 Council Member Tyler Adams, Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons and Ward 7 Council Member Max Coblentz.

All of those members except for Milenkovitch are incumbents.

Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten acknowledged her own certification and congratulated the other unopposed candidates, including Milenkovitch.

“I just wanted to acknowledge the hard work of these individuals, and yes, my name is on that list, but primarily just because I think it’s just a testament to our hard work over the past four years, and that we are honored to be able to serve another four,” Witten said.

Current Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold said that after meeting with his successor, he was excited to see how she will fulfill her responsibilities in the coming years.

“I am very, very confident that she is going to fit right in up here,” Griswold said. “I certainly welcome you up here, and the city is going to be in fine shape, even better shape with you up here. So thank you for your interest in doing this.”

As of a June 30 update from the city of Auburn, Mayor Ron Anders will face Robert Wilkins. Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman will face Michael Menese and Toshiro Jackson, and Ward 8 Council Member Tommy Dawkins will face Augustus Ayers.

In other news, the

council: