Mackenzie Kayler joins Opelika Chamber as manager of programs and events

Special to the

Opelika Observer

To start the new year, the Opelika Chamber welcomed Mackenzie Kayler as the new manager of programs and events. Mackenzie received her bachelor’s degree in hospitality management with a minor in event management from Troy University. She is a Roswell, Georgia native.

Before moving to Opelika, she worked for the city of Troy and assisted with community events and special projects. Some of the events she helped with were concerts downtown on the square, shopping events to bring shoppers downtown and free movie nights and watch parties for big Troy football games.

Events have always been a passion for Kayler because they are an opportunity to bring people together. “I think an event can add excitement to a person’s day by either giving them an experience they have never had before, an opportunity to further develop a relationship or the ability to meet someone new,” Kayler said.

Coming from out of state and having worked in another city, Kayler brings a different perspective to the Opelika Chamber. She is most excited to start developing relationships with community and business leaders and make each event special for chamber members.

During her time at Troy, Kayler also worked for Troy University’s Student Involvement Office as a graduate assistant. In the student involvement office, Mackenzie assisted with events such as freshman orientation, sorority recruitment, honors convocation and graduation ceremonies.

She is currently working on her masters of public administration from her alma mater and is scheduled to graduate May 2019.

Opelika’s historic downtown area is what first made Kayler want to call Opelika home and she is excited to create new opportunities for our members to network and grow as business leaders. When not working on events for the chamber, Kayler enjoys watching sports, good food, traveling and spending time with friends and family.