Alabama equestrian announces opening of a new holistic horsemanship business

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WAVERLY — Research shows that adult women benefit cognitively, physiologically and spiritually from experiences with horses. Equestrian Chanoah Orr has launched a new business, Bluebell’s Horsemanship, to give women a chance to experience the transformative power of horses for themselves through holistic horsemanship.

Bluebell’s Horsemanship offers hands-on encounters with horses. Visitors can take advantage of well-tended trails with prompts for mindful breathing exercises, activities to heighten body awareness and dedicated spots for reflection and connection while walking with or riding their own horse or one of Orr’s.

Orr studied under French dressage trainer J.P. Giacomini at Baroque Farms in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, as well as Stephen Freeman and Ronald “Slick” Sullivan. She is well-versed in a variety of horse disciplines and has spent her career training horses and riders in settings ranging from an elite dressage barn to a western horse and cattle ranch.

Recently, Orr realized the need for a new kind of horsemanship, one that didn’t require experience, riding or horse ownership.

Orr said she knows firsthand the transformative power of horses.

“I wanted to offer a diverse experience for equestrians and horse lovers because I recognize the spiritual, emotional and physical benefits of working with horses,” she said. “Bluebell’s Horsemanship focuses on personal growth and increasing one’s confidence without the competition and rigid rules of other disciplines.”

Bluebell’s Horsemanship offers individual and small group packages, as well as customized experiences. It is located on the grounds of Orr Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Waverly, which she and her husband, David, own and operate.

To learn more or to arrange a visit, visit bluebellshorsemanship.com, call Orr at (334) 787-7156 or email chanoah@bluebellshorsemanship.com..com.