Local Players on Prestigious Short List 

OPELIKA —

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of the Year” after leading the Warriors to their first state championship since 1994. Meyers started the season playing linebacker and running back, and returned kicks and punted for LSA. During the middle of the season, Meyers became ill, which included being hospitalized and resulted in missing two games.

After Meyers returned, LSA head coach Buster Daniel decided to only play George on offensive and special teams for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, resting while on defense.

The decision paid off, as Meyers had more carries in the final four games than he did the first eight games, and gained more yards — including multiple touchdowns in the playoffs.

Meyers gained over 1,300 all-purpose yards in 10 games, averaged 42.5 yards a punt, scored 22 touchdowns and was voted offensive MVP by his teammates. Most of his yards were gained in the first half of games. Lee-Scott dominated its opponents so well, six teams decided to play the second half with a running game clock in an effort to speed up the game.

The winners of the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards will be announced at the ASWA Banquet in Montgomery Jan. 12. Congratulations George Meyers!

OHS BASKETBALL

Opelika’s varsity girls’ basketball team lost two games in the Eufaula Holiday Tournament last week at the Eufaula High School gymnasium.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the opening game, 28-62, to Park Crossing. The Thunderbirds played great on offense, hitting most of their shots to score 62 points. Opelika’s offense struggled from the field, only scoring 28 total points in four quarters. Tyra Pitts scored 10 points to lead Opelika in scoring.

In game two, Pike Road squeaked by Opelika, 50-45. The Lady Dogs played better on offensive and defense in keeping the game close. Naomi Whack recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead OHS.

Opelika’s varsity boys basketball team (5-4) took Christmas week off after winning four of the last six games. The Dogs traveled to LaGrange on Wednesday and Thursday to play Harris County and McIntosh in the annual tournament at LaGrange High School. There were no results available at press time.

The two varsity teams host area foes Central (Jan. 10) and Auburn (Jan. 13) at Mainstreet Gym on the OHS campus. The varsity girls start at 5:45 p.m. with boys following around 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to these four games (girls’ and boys’) on radio at FOX Sports the Game 910AM-1310AM, on the iHeartRadio app or online at foxsportsthegame.com. Van Riggs will begin pre-game prior to the girls’ game. The broadcast is presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic.

You can purchase tickets online at gofan.co, or you can pay at the gate.

SMITHS STATION FOOTBALL

The Lee County Board of Education will post an opening for head football coach at Smiths Station High School (SSHS). Former head coach Mike Glisson’s resignation was accepted by Lee County board members this month. Glisson, appearing on “On the Mark” radio show, told listeners he wanted to keep coaching and thanked SSHS.

“I appreciate Smiths Station High School for giving me an opportunity to be head football coach,” Glisson said. “We did not win enough games but made a positive impact. I want to keep coaching … I will be assistant line coach (as he chuckled) … I just want to keep coaching in this area.”

WEST RIDGE

New scoreboards have been installed at West Ridge Park in Opelika. The city of Opelika ordered the new scoreboards for all the youth fields a year ago, but shipping delays caused the scoreboards to arrive almost 12 months after ordering. The good news: The scoreboards should be ready for the 2023 baseball/softball season.

ESG “Team Opelika” crews are in the process of replacing playground equipment connected to the Billy Hitchcock Miracle League Field. The old equipment and surface was removed and will be replaced with state-of-the-art equipment. The new playground is another example of the city of Opelika improving recreation facilities.

Crews continue to work on the “All-Purpose” synthetic turf fields at Floral Park. The lower end of the facility where softball fields one and two were located has been cleared and appears to be ready for workers to install the turf. When completed, turf will cover most of the lower section and will have ample room to play football, soccer, baseball and softball without having to worry about wet grass.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, appearing on “On the Mark” radio show, talked about the projects the city planned to renovate and upgrade. The fifth-term mayor said “Denson Drive Rec, the Bill Calhoun Tennis Center, Covington pool and splash park, outside competition pool at the Sportsplex all need renovations, and the city has plans to completely finish renovations at Floral Park.”

It appears Fuller is trying to complete a list of projects before leaving office. Opelika has seen remarkable and unprecedented growth during Fuller’s tenure. The good part: Fuller has three years left on this term.

TRINITY

Trinity Christian School has made a major commitment to its athletic program. Trinity School purchased land behind Opelika Middle School with the purpose of building the school’s athletic facilities such as a gym and baseball/softball fields, among other plans. This will be a huge addition for Trinity Christian School’s student-athletes.

Happy New Year!

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1310, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.