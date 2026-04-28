Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast set for May 25

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn community is invited to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the 26th annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on May 25 at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

This year’s guest of honor will be U.S. Air Force Colonel John R. Wingfield, III, the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Eugene Sledge.

Tickets are available for purchase at City Hall (144 Tichenor Ave.) and are $25 a person or $250 for a table of 10.

A free memorial wreath laying ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. The ceremony will include a rifle detail performed by VFW Post 5404.

Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. Ross Street between Glenn and Harper avenues and Glenn Avenue between Burton and North Debardeleben streets will be closed during the ceremony. On-street parking is available within the closure area for those in need of accessible parking.