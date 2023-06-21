Local Hospital CEO Elected to Statewide Office

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

MONTGOMERY —

Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, was elected to serve as the chair-elect of the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA). The election took place at the association’s annual meeting last week.

“Laura has been a tremendous asset to our board and membership,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Her clinical and administrative experience are invaluable, and we are grateful to have her as a leader in the association.”

Grill has been with East Alabama Health for more than 30 years. Prior to joining East Alabama Health, she worked at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham. She has served AlaHA on numerous committees, including chairing the State Legislative/Regulatory Committee and acting as an active member of the Finance Committee and Licensure Advisory Board. She has served on the Awards Committee, Education Task Force, Future Directions Committee, Federal Legislative/Regulatory Committee and Physician Alignment Workgroup. She is the current president of the AlaHA Central Regional Council and last year served as the secretary-treasurer on the board of trustees.

Grill received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a master’s in business administration from the University of Alabama. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing, the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a board-certified nursing administrator by the American Nursing Credentialing Center. She is also active in her community, serving on multiple local boards and committees, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the Business Council of Alabama, the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Foundation, AmeriFirst Bank, the Auburn University Women’s Resource Advisory and United Way of Lee County.

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.

