Local businesses host ribbon-cutting ceremonies

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
11
Insure with a Rose held a ribbon cutting last month. The company opened its office in downtown Opelika at 209 S. 8th St.
El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated its move from 2212 Fredrick Road in Opelika to its new location at 2400 Executive Drive in Tiger Town (in the old Logan’s Roadhouse building) with a ribbon cutting presented by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here