Community Local businesses host ribbon-cutting ceremonies By opelikaobserver - February 10, 2021 0 11 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Insure with a Rose held a ribbon cutting last month. The company opened its office in downtown Opelika at 209 S. 8th St. El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated its move from 2212 Fredrick Road in Opelika to its new location at 2400 Executive Drive in Tiger Town (in the old Logan’s Roadhouse building) with a ribbon cutting presented by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 1.