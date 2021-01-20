Linda Ann Jackson Spain died Jan. 13, at her residence in Opelika. A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Reverend Earl Ballard officiated.

Linda was born to lral and Maybelle Jackson in Florence, Alabama, March 28, 1948. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1966, and from Florence State University in 1970 with a degree in Vocational Home Economics. She married Michael M. Spain that same year. They moved to Auburn, Alabama, then to Opelika where they remained for the rest of their lives. Linda received a Master’s in Education from Auburn University in 1976. After becoming a Christian, Christ was always first in Linda’s life, with her love and devotion to Mike, Rachel and Jackson coming next. She loved being a Wife, Mother, Homemaker, becoming a Mother-in-law, and later “Granny” to her precious grandchildren. Family and friends enjoyed her hospitable home as well as her willingness to minister to their needs with food, fellowship, or encouraging words. She was very grateful for her prayer group of sisters in Christ who met weekly for years. Linda worked for 17 years in the Opelika City Schools in various positions. Besides being a Girl Scout Troop Leader for several years, Linda also worked in ministries within Trinity United Methodist Church. Always seeking to be in the center of the Lord’s will, her strengths and spiritual gifts were used to serve and minister to children and adults. Proverbs 3: 5-6 and Isaiah 26: 3-4 were her favorite scriptures.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Michael M. Spain, in 2005. Their marriage was truly one of those marriages in which two people became one. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her in laws James and Arline Spain, all of Florence, Alabam.

Survivors include: her daughter Rachel Robinson (Jason) of Opelika; her son Jackson M. Spain (Holly) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren Colin and William Robinson, Garner, Sophie, and Whitfield Spain; sister Vicki Strickland (Bill) of Florence, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law Don and Marsha Spain of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister-in-law Susan Spain of Hoover, Alabama; mother-in-law Jane Spain of Florence, Alabama; along with nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to one of the following:

Trinity United Methodist Church Missions fund,

800 2nd Avenue

Opelika, AL 36801

or to the

Food Bank of East Alabama

375 Industry Drive

Auburn, AL 36832-4274.