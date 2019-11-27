Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library to host a ‘Decorations Swap’ on Dec. 2

Special to the

Opelika Obserever

The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be hosting a “Decorations Swap” on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m

This is a totally new event that was inspired by area clothing swaps, we wanted to create an inexpensive way for people to refresh their holiday decorations.

To participate, people should drop off current decorations at Cooper Library during open library hours:

-Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

-Monday, Dec. 2 by no later than 4 p.m.

Participants will receive a voucher to redeem at the swap on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. If someone doesn’t have anything to swap and just wants to shop, they can shop with cash and proceeds will benefit the Friends of Cooper Library.

It should be a fun time for all. All ages are welcome to attend.

“We are excited to host the decoration swap! When you want to change your décor or if you are just starting out and don’t have anything to decorate with, making your home festive for the holidays can quickly get pricey,” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. “We’re offering an alternative in the hopes that people can save money and have fun!”