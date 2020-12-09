Lee-Scott Varsity Boys split two games for the week

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Starting the season 1-2, the Lee-Scott Varsity Boys basketball team went 1-1 in their two games this past week to move to 2-3 on the season.

“Our team is growing each time out and gaining much needed experience as we push for January,” Lee Scott Head Coach William Johnson said. “We are learning a new system with very young guys. Last we improved each game out which is what we are looking for right now. I thought out guys competed and fought hard last week.”

The Warriors began the week with a 38-31 win over Evangel. The game was highly contested after three quarters, with LSA leading 29-27. The Warriors used a 9-to-4 fourth quarter to put some separation between them and Evangel before ultimately emerging victorious. Senior center Carson Alexander led the Warriors in both scoring and rebounds, with 14 and 7, respectively. Fellow big Jason Horne, a sophomore, was right behind Alexander, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds in the win. The Warriors got to the line early and often against Evangel, making 12-of-18 free throws compared to Evangel’s 3-of-10. LSA also turned the ball over four fewer times than its opponent, which combined with a better overall field goal percentage, proved to be the difference in the game.

The second game of the week for the boys did not go as well as the first. LSA found more success on offense but fell to Pike Liberal Arts Academy 66-49. Horne led the way this time with 11 points and six rebounds, and Payne Weissinger had his best game of the year, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds. Alexander had a rare off day, going 3-of-14 from the field and finishing with just 7 points. LSA fell into an eight-point hole after the first quarter, and Pike then broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Warriors by nine, giving them a 17-point lead at half. LSA can take some positives from how the game ended. The fourth quarter was the only period in which they outscored Pike. Overall, the loss can be chalked up to the rebound battle, as Pike pulled down 44 missed shots compared to LSA’s 29.

According to Lee-Scott’s online schedule, the Varsity Boys’ played a home game against Macon-East, who are 4-2 according to maxpreps.com, on Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time.