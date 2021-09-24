Lee-Scott Bounce Back

The Lee-Scott varsity Warriors defeated the Macon-East Knights, 31-14, on Friday. The win moves Lee-Scott to second in the AISA AAA Region 1 standings, ahead of Glenwood and behind Pike Liberal Arts (who

defeated LSA 28-0 earlier this year). LSA play an away non-region game at Springwood (0-5) this Friday at 7 p.m.

2021-09-17 Lee Scott vs Macon East

2021-09-17 Lee Scott vs Macon East

2021-09-17 Lee Scott vs Macon East

2021-09-17 Lee Scott vs Macon East

2021-09-17 Lee Scott vs Macon East PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER