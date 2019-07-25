Lee-Scott Academy receives Blue Ribbon, President’s awards from AISA this week

Special to the Opelika Observer

Lee-Scott Academy recently received the Blue Ribbon and President’s awards from the Alabama Independent School Association for its outstanding educational programs and academic excellence.

The AISA Blue Ribbon Award program is sponsored by the AISA to recognize member schools with outstanding educational programs. In order to be considered for the AISA Blue Ribbon Award, a school must complete a rigorous application process and exemplify excellence in scholastic achievement, professional learning, student involvement and community interaction. According to an AISA press release, “these (winning) schools have demonstrated a high level of excellence in their academic and student programs and are very worthy recipients of the Blue Ribbon Award.”

Criterion for winning the AISA President’s Award includes achievement in all areas of school excellence such as: academic achievement, extra-curricular involvement, professional development, school improvement and other activities that celebrate excellence in education. In addition, this award also serves as a symbol of recognition to the individuals who have given unselfishly of their time to serve as President to the Alabama Independent School Association.

About Lee-Scott Academy:

By combining an outstanding faculty and curriculum with a family atmosphere, Lee-Scott Academy is becoming one of the finest independent schools in the Southeast. Their goal is to inspire students to seek their full potential in academics, the arts and athletics in a challenging and nurturing environment that cultivates social responsibility, mutual respect and personal integrity in a school community that promotes Christian principles.



About the AISA:

The AISA has been steadfast in its efforts since 1970 to maintain an organization of independently operated non-public schools that are rich in diversity, committed to academic excellence, and deeply concerned about the growth and development of students. The association’s goal is to provide quality educational services and programs that ultimately serve to enrich the educational experiences of the students within its member schools.

For more information, call 334-821-2430 or visit www.lee-scott.org. The school is located at 1601 Academy Drive.