Lee County teachers to get supplement; Smiths Station HS blended learning for now

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

The Lee County School Board, during its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8, approved Superintendent Dr. Mac McCoy’s recommendation to give every Lee County teacher and faculty member, except the superintendent and board members, a one-time supplement of $700.

The supplement was recommended and approved because the board anticipates that the delivery of quality instruction in the spring 2021 semester will be more difficult as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

McCoy said, “I think this is a wonderful gesture on the board’s part to show the appreciation for what the employees of Lee County are doing and going to have to continue to do in this time of a pandemic and just certainly appreciate everyone’s effort.”

After the board’s approval of the recommendation, McCoy added, “I think they’ve earned it; they’re going to earn it. So thank y’all.”

Also at the meeting on the 8th, the superintendent noted that there was a COVID-19 “hotspot” in Smiths Station. Since then, the decision has been made to move Smiths Station High School to blended learning. McCoy released the following statement on Monday, Dec. 14:

“Due to the continued increase in positive COVID cases associated with Smiths Station High School and compounded by the significant number of close contacts being quarantined, the decision has been made to transition to a blended/hybrid model of learning for the next four days. The transition to blended learning will also include a 10-day suspension of all extra and co-curricular activities. Beginning Friday afternoon, Smiths Station High School, along with all Lee County Schools, will be closed until Jan. 6, for our scheduled winter break.”

He added that there was a hot spot in Beulah several weeks ago that has since resolved itself. The same was true for Loachapoka, and Beauregard had (as of the meeting) one teacher out because of close contact with the virus.

In other business, the board:

approved roofing bids for South and East Smiths Station Elementary Schools, the bids for roofing to be awarded to Standard Roofing Company for South Smiths Station Elementary School and awarded to Old South Roofing Company for East Smiths Station Elementary School

heard the first reading of the new school calendar, which calendar (one of three) received 71% of votes from Lee County Schools faculty

heard and approved the monthly financial report and cash reconciliation for the month of October from Ken Roberts

The Lee County School Board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at its central office at 2410 Society Hill Road. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12.