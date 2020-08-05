Lee County Sheriff’s Office joins Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Wil Crews

The Lee County Sheriff’s department announced on Friday, July 17, on Facebook that it has committed to join forces with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers in an effort to fight crime. Per the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, this was a move to empower the citizens of Lee County, who are now eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 if they possess information about wanted criminals or unsolved crimes.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers its services to law enforcement agencies for free. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department has been given immediate access to CrimeStoppers’ tip distribution software. It has the ability to send wanted criminals, missing persons and unsolved criminal cases to the CrimeStoppers media platforms to be shared throughout the state. Additionally, Lee County residents can download the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers media app, “P3-tips,” to report information about a crime with complete anonymity.

“Our agency is pleased to become involved with the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers organization,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “They have been of crucial assistance to law enforcement for many years by providing information from citizens to solve crimes and bring those who victimize others to justice.”

Last November, the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Board of Directors decided to offer its services throughout the state of Alabama to any law enforcement agency that does not have any active CrimeStoppers program in their community. There are many benefits to a CrimeStoppers program, such as a greater awareness in the community that there is a crime problem, a willingness by the community to fight back against crime if it is given the opportunity and motivation and improved relationships between police, media and the community.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is one of 17 counties across the state that have law enforcement agencies partnered with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Lee County citizens are encouraged to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers when they have information regarding a crime by: using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), downloading the P3-tips app, visiting www.215STOP.com or calling 1-833-AL1-STOP.