Lee County School Board discusses COVID plans

By Michelle Key

During last week’s March 9 school board meeting, the Lee County School Board discussed COVID-19 plans and the mask mandate. In response to numerous phones called to the board regarding Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement that the statewide mask mandate would end on April 9, Superintendent James McCoy said, “I reminded them [the callers], and I remind you that we have a “Road to Recovery” packet of information that the board approved back in August. Everything that has to do with COVID and how we were going to move back into the classrooms, into the schools and with our masks.”

McCoy said that he wanted to urge and encourage the students, the teachers and staff to continue to wear their masks. “I do not want to be the mask police,” McCoy said. “But I think we have all seen what can wearing a mask can do, and we will continue to encourage that as well.”

In other business, the board,

– discussed the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II. According to McCoy, Lee County will be receiving $9.8 million from the fund following the completion of the grant application.

– approved overnight field trips for Smiths Station baseball, cheer and softball teams and the band.

– approved the January 2021 financial reports

The board meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Central Office at 2410 Society Hill Road at 6 p.m.