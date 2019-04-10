Lee County Revenue Office to move into new annex this week

By Morgan Bryce

The Opelika location of the Lee County Revenue Office will be closed April 11 and 12 as staff finish moving from their old offices into the new annex of the Lee County Courthouse, which is slated to open next Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Following a slightly more than two-year-long construction process, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price said she and her staff are excited for the move, which will eliminate her office’s cramped conditions and allow for greater connectivity amongst all departments.

“Everybody’s excited. We’re looking forward to next Monday,” Price said. “That will be sort of a soft opening … we’re planning to hold a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with the (Opelika) Chamber of Commerce in the next (few) weeks.”

Access to the revenue office will still be available through the Ninth Street entrance as well as a new public parking lot located behind the courthouse on Tenth Street. Once inside, large signage will point citizens to their desired destination.

Price encourages citizens who need to conduct business on those two days to visit the Auburn and Smiths Station satellite offices, which will maintain their regular operating hours.

“In the appraisal world, there’s a phrase ‘functionally obsolete,’ and we’ve been that way for a while. It’s not affected the outcome of our job but it’s affected how we have to do our job, and this addition has us all excited for the future of the department,” Price said.

For more information, call 334-737-3655 or visit www.leecountyrevenuecommissioner.com.