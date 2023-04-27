Lee County Relay for Life Set for April 28

CONTRIBUTED BY

Lee County’s Relay for Life, a community event to raise money and support those fighting cancer, is set for Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. around the Lee County Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika.

This year’s theme is “Moving Relay for Life Forward Because Every Step Brings Hope.”

“Fighting cancer is personal, and it’s something almost everyone can share in because we all know someone who has been affected by cancer,” said Debra Causey, a two-time cancer survivor who is serving as co-chair of Lee County Relay for Life with her husband, Randy Causey. “Joining with those who are fighting the disease, whether they have been diagnosed or because a loved one or friend has, brings us together as one group for a cause we can all get behind.”

To date, 31 teams have raised nearly half of the $100,000 goal. Business sponsorships are available, and it’s not too late to register a team, give and volunteer, Randy said.

The following is a breakdown of the event activities.

• The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

• The Survivor’s Walk, where each survivor introduces themselves and tells how long they’ve survived cancer, will follow the opening ceremony.

• Next is the Caregiver’s Lap, in which caregivers join with survivors to signify the importance of the role of caregivers — and that no one journeys alone.

• Teams then begin their walks with the goal of one member walking in support of cancer survivors.

• A Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. The walkway will be lined with lighted bags decorated to honor those fighting cancer and remembering those who have passed away. It is a solemn walk in which participants are asked to quietly walk a lap. Luminary bags can be purchased in advance or the night of Relay for $5 each.

In addition, a Survivors Reception will precede the opening ceremony, from 5 to 5:45 p.m. near the fountain. All survivors are welcome, and they will join together after welcoming ceremonies to walk the first lap.

During Relay, games, activities, entertainment and fundraising opportunities will continue throughout the event.

For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/leeal, or check Facebook at leecountyrelay.