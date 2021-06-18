Lee County Receives $500,000

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Lee County will receive $500,000 from the state for COVID-19 pandemic relief.

“It’s imperative for our safety and welfare and for the sake of the economy that we put COVID-19 behind us and get on with out lives,” Ivey said in a press release Friday. “I am hopeful these funds will be beneficial in assisting these counties to help their residents as we continue to take great steps to overcome the pandemic.”

Lee County is one of six counties receiving funding amounting to $2.6 million from the state. Etowah, Clarke, Coffee, Housto and Pike Counties are also receiving funds.

Total, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security (CARES) Act awarded more than $40 million in a Community Development Block Grant.

Lee County will “allocate funds for assistance with rent and utility bill payment assistance and food distribution,” the release said.

“The list of projects may differ, but the overall goal of everyone involved in this grant process is to ensure our recovery and to get Alabama back on the move,” said Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director, Kenneth Boswell. “I am delighted at the cooperative spirit displayed by Alabama’s counties, towns and cities in formulating their needs and concerns in this grant process.”