Lee County Names 2024 Distinguished Young Woman

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY DYW

LEE COUNTY —

The 2024 Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Lee County was named on June 24, 2023, at the local DYW program. More than $1.6 million worth of cash and college-granted scholarships were awarded among the 14 participants. Cate Herring of Auburn High School was named the 2024 winner and received the DYW winner’s medallion from Keely Rider, 2023 DYW of Lee County. Addison Wood of Auburn High School was awarded first runner-up, and Brantley Clegg of Auburn High School was awarded second runner-up.

The Lee County DYW program awards two scholarships in each of the categories, including scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), fitness (15%) and self-expression (15%). The participants submit an essay on the “Be Your Best Self” tenants, and one winner is given a cash scholarship, though this is not part of the overall scoring. The participants selected a member of this year’s class as the “DYW” spirit winner. All participants were awarded a $112,000 scholarship to Hood College for their participation in the program.

Category winners were:

Scholastics: Cate Herring and McKenzie Steury

Interview: Cate Herring and JaNiah Hoskins

Talent: Cate Herring and Addison Wood

Fitness: Addie Shoemaker and Addison Wood

Self-Expression: Cate Herring and Addison Wood

Be Your Best Self Essay: Myla Ragan

DYW Spirit Winner: JaNiah Hoskins

Herring, 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Lee County, will compete in January for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama. The Distinguished Young Woman Program, originally called America’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, to provide higher education scholarships for young women.