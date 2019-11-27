Lee County Humane Society participating in ‘Maddie’s Fund Foster Express Challenge’

Special to the

The Lee County Humane Society is participating in a nationwide “Foster Express Challenge.” The more shelter animals they can get into foster homes during the holidays, the better chance that the LCHS has to win grant money for their shelter.

Their shelter will receive national exposure, hopes to find new people to sign up as fosters, and will find foster homes for our shelter animals during the holiday season.

The rules for the challenge are: