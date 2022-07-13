Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry Partner for Assistance Program

CONTRIBUTED BY

ALABAMA RURAL MINISTRY

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry recently announced the launch of an Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program, which provides rental, mortgage and utility assistance to citizens impacted by COVID-19.

This program is specific to residents of Lee County outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika; however, Alabama Rural Ministry can still direct Auburn and Opelika residents in need of assistance to their city programs.

The Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program assists income-eligible households with past-due rental, mortgage and utility payments. The inability to cover these costs may result in an eviction of residence or the disconnection of utilities, leaving the individual(s) without housing, power, water or gas. The total maximum award will not exceed $1,500 and can cover up to three months of past-due expenses.

Alabama Rural Ministry is a local nonprofit focused on affordable housing, home repair and children’s ministry. ARM coordinates home repair efforts and children’s day camps in rural areas of Alabama. ARM is a faith-based organization with a mission to extend love to all.

Funding for the program was provided to the Lee County Commission by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ COVID-19 Grant Program.

For more information, including applications and eligibility requirements, please visit www.arm-al.org/covidassistance, or contact Lawton Vallely at 334-501-4276 ext. 500 or lawton@arm-al.org.