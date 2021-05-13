Leadership Lee County hires new Executive Director

Contributed by Leadership Lee County

Leadership Lee County is excited to announce our new executive director, Aubrey Morrison.

As a Lee County resident since 2007, Morrison works in, serves and loves this area. He has his finger on the pulse of our community happenings and has a passion to help others and make a difference.

Everyone will have the opportunity to hear directly from Aubrey next week on Wednesday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. during Leadership Lee County’s Leader Chat, which takes place on our Facebook page. During this exciting Facebook Live event, you will get to learn more about Morrison, including his vision for Leadership Lee County and plans for the upcoming year.

The entire Leadership Lee County Board of Directors welcomes Morrison, and we all look forward to serving class members, alumni and our community.

More about Morrison: In 2007, Morrison relocated to Lee County for the construction and opening of the Auburn Sam’s Club and instantly felt that this was home. Morrison spent the first 20 years of his professional career in various senior leadership roles for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and was responsible for operations and HR for multiple locations. During this time, a passion for giving back and serving his community began. Morrison has a strong background in large scale business operations, finance, strategic planning and leadership.

Morrison obtained his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Troy University in 2000 and is currently earning his MBA with a concentration in human resources. Additionally, Morrison has served on the board of directors of the American Red Cross, Muscogee County Friends of Libraries, Auburn University Employer Advisory Board and is an active member of Parkway Baptist Church.