Laurie Southers Williams joined her father, Bill Southers, in heaven on November 11, 2019. Laurie was born and raised in Opelika, Alabama and was an avid Auburn fan. She led a colorful life filled with adventures. She was always smiling, even when faced with adversity. To know her was to be her friend, as she never met a stranger. Throughout her journey with cancer, she was able to comfort and lead numerous other people through the ups and downs of treatment and in turn touched an immeasurable amount of lives. Laurie had an extensive list of friends and was a mother to four children and three grandchildren to whom she was the biggest cheerleader. Though her family and friends are mourning the loss of such an incredible human, heaven is certainly rejoicing as she returns home.

She is survived by her husband, Warner, her children, Lindsey Colvin (Robert Colvin), Adam Pickren, Maggie Williams, and Bo Williams, her mother, Doris Southers, her three grandchildren, Junah Leigh, Evie, and Rhett, as well as countless close friends and loved ones.

Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church in Opelika, at 10 o’clock in the morning on Friday, November 15 with the memorial service immediately following at 11.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.