A memorial service for Jerry Wesley Scott, of Opelika will be held at 1 p.m. on July 31 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Reverend Henry L. Dawson officiating. Visitation is from 6 until 8 p.m. on July 30 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Mr. Scott, who died July 27, at home, was born April 12, 1948, in Carrollton, Alabama.

Mr. Scott was a Vietnam Veteran and had 31 years of military service including the Marine Corp and Alabama National Guard with multiple service awards with the 3203rd Ordnance Company.

He is survived by his wife Paulette Scott; children: Carmen (Manuel); Jason (Chasity), Casey (Amber) Scott; Jonathan Scott; siblings: Dorothy Scott; Dan (Linda) Hawkins; Rex Scott; grandchildren: Alyvin, Ryan Reuss, Judson, Hannah Scott, Jannett, Audrey Scott, Braxton Long, Jaxxon Scott, Carter Scott, Ella Cate Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Jagger Scott, Jedd Scott; many more family members, friends and loved ones.