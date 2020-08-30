James “Jim” Lyle Mynes

James Lyle Mynes “Jim” was born Nov. 22, 1925 in Huntington, West Virginia and died Aug. 17, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. Jim was a patriot and was always moved by his country and its flag. Jim joined the U.S. Army at a young age of 14 and served in Europe as an infantryman during World War II, and was recalled during the Korean Conflict and retired from the Alabama National Guard.

Jim attended Marshall College and loved the Thundering Herd. He also loved the Crimson Tide, attending every game he could from the east coast to the west coast. He love golf. He loved to travel with his wife, whether to Hawaii, Europe, Orange Beach, or places in between. During his career, Jim was a lobbyist and retired from International Telegraph & Telephone as Vice President working from Decatur, Alabama.

Jim was a man that never met a stranger, always had a smile, laughed easily, and was a man well met. He was a Paul Harris Fellow as a Rotarian, The Master of the Decatur, Alabama Masonic lodge, a Shriner an Elk, and a member of the Moulton Street Coffee Culture Club in Decatur, Alabama. He was the essence of a family man, and truly loved his daughter and son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Margaret Dunn Mynes; daughter, Beverly Mynes Pettey (Bob), grandchildren, Robert Hicks Pettey, III (Candace), Sheridan Pettey Briskman (Josh); Gregory Mynes Pettey (Michelle); and great-grandchildren, Robert Hicks Pettey, IV; Emma Lawrence Pettey; Williams Lyle Briskman; Joshua Mayer Briskman; Ann Thompson Pettey; and Adeline Margaret Pettey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Sheridan Mynes and Lillian Stevers Mynes; sisters, Mabel Mynes Nance; Ruth Mynes Gordon; and Helen Mynes Lively; and great-grandson, Gregory Mynes Pettey, Jr.

There was a graveside service open to friends and family at 12 p.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Jack F. Lovelace of First Baptist Church, Decatur, Alabama, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Food Bank of East Alabama, 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36832 and Storybook Farms, 300 Cusseta Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, or any other charity.