J.F. Drake Middle School awarded bicentennial plaque

By Hannah Lester

Alabama recently celebrated its bicentennial celebration and children had a chance to participate in their schools.

J.F. Drake Middle School received a plaque this week in celebration of the school’s bicentennial project, according to press release from Auburn City Schools on Sept. 1.

The project, which was led by the teachers in J.F. Drake Middle School, focused on World War I in Alabama, called ‘Remembering the Great War.’

“At the time of the exhibition a team of 6th grade students researched various aspects of the war and were on hand to offer additional information to the public through panel discussions, artifacts and themes of the exhibit,” the release said.

The Alabama Bicentennial Commission awarded 21 legacy awards and 41 commendations to community organizations and schools.

“Auburn City Schools wants to thank the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Archives & History, along with the assistance of Associate Professor Shu-Wen Tzeng, Dr. Mark Wilson and Industrial Design students in the College of Architecture, Design and Construction for their collaborative efforts to make this opportunity a reality for our students,” said Daniel Chesser, ACS public Relations Coordinator.

“The Leopards at J. F. Drake put together an amazing two-day exhibit that allowed students to really showcase their skills when it comes to sharing Alabama history.”

The bronze plaque will be located in J.F. Drake Middle School.

“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” said Jay Lamar, executive director of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”