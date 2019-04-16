HydraMed serves individuals battling dehydration, needing renewed energy

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Providing individuals with a quick, healthy way to rehydrate and refresh is the goal of downtown Opelika wellness center HydraMed.

Founded in 2016 by Dr. John Tole, the area’s only board certified allergist, the business began in Auburn before relocating to Opelika.

The business has two components: a walk-in spa and relaxation center where patrons can come receive IV fluids, medicines and vitamins and a mobile unit that can deliver those treatments to customers or be rented for corporate events.

“Before starting HydraMed, Dr. Tole noticed a lack of places in this area for people to go who were dehydrated. There were similar concepts in bigger cities like Houston, and other Alabama cities like Birmingham and Mobile, but nothing close to here,” said paramedic and HydraMed Manager Michael Bolton. “People go to the emergency room or urgent care, but they’re paying outrageous prices and those were the ideas that put the idea of HydraMed into motion.”

Bolton identified summer and football season as their busiest times of year and cited a national medical research study that determined that nearly 75 percent of Americans are unsure of dehydration symptoms.

“Signs of dehydration can include a sense of being lethargic or dizzy, having a headache, fuzzy headedness, feeling weak or waking up not feeling 100 percent. Just a three-percent drop in water from your body and you will feel a huge difference,” Bolton said.

Within a 24-hour window, HydraMed staff can be dispatched with the mobile unit to treat individuals dealing with dehydration. Susan Forbes, market manager for O Grows, recently used their services during a time of sickness and described it as a great experience

“The house call was the best (because) I’m not fit for society right now!! Should you ever want to try it – I highly recommend them!! They are affordable and worth every penny and have packages/membership options also,” Forbes wrote in an April 4 Facebook post.

In addition to treating dehydration, HydraMed offers vitamin-rich IVs to combat fatigue or anxiety and B-12 booster shots to improve overall quality of life.

IV and booster shot pricing options are listed online at www.hydramedwellness.com. Following are their membership pricing options: