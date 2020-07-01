Huff, Kozan named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

Special to the

Auburn men’s golfers Graysen Huff and Andrew Kozan were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced last month.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds.

HUFF

Huff earns the honor for the second consecutive season, while Kozan garners the recognition for the first time in his career.

Huff, a 2020 spring graduate, averaged 71.39 strokes per round and was Auburn’s top finisher twice during the 2019-20 season. He had three top-10 finishes on the year.

The Eagle, Idaho, native touted 11 rounds at or below par, including nine below-par circuits. Huff had six rounds in the 60s.

Kozan boasted a 71.17 stroke average and secured six top-20 finishes out of seven tournaments played.

The West Palm Beach, Florida, native had 10 below-par rounds on the season, including seven in the 60s.