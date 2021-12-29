Hospital Association Releases Messages of Thanks

CONTRIBUTED BY ALAHA

Three outstanding Alabamians took time this holiday season to recognize hospital and healthcare workers for their extraordinary efforts throughout the pandemic. Their short videos collected by the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA) can be found on the AlaHA website, www.alaha.org/thanking-you-this-holiday-season/, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Featured in the videos are Auburn University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bruce Pearl, ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann, and Atlanta Braves Pitcher and World Series Champion Kyle Wright. Each of these outstanding Alabamians has a message of thanks for the tremendous work that Alabama hospital employees have done throughout this year and since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We can’t thank our hospital employees enough for the hard work and the sacrifices they have made for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Donald Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “While the outstanding Alabamians featured in the videos are notable for their own career accomplishments, we agree that those working in Alabama’s hospitals have earned the designation of ‘outstanding’ as well”.

AlaHA encourages Alabamians to share the videos on their own social media platforms and to share their gratitude with a hospital employee this holiday season.

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.