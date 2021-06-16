Historical Marker Dedicated in Ceremony Last Weekend

On Saturday, June 12, Ashley Brown and Olivia Nichols presented a new marker as phase one of the Lee County Remembrance Project. The marker serves as a reminder of the historical lynchings of four black men: John Moss, George Hart, Charles Humphries and Samuel Harris. A ceremony was held beforehand at First Methodist Church on Avenue A, where several spoke, sang and shared their stories. For more photos, turn to A10. For more information on the project, visit www.opelikaobserver.com/lee-county-remembrance-project.