Hemp Licensee Orientation Meetings Scheduled in 2022

CONTRIBUTED BY ACES

WRITTEN BY KATIE NICHOLS

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is partnering with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) to host five hemp licensee orientation meetings throughout the state.

Licensed growers, processor/handlers and universities are all welcomed, but a current license is not required to attend. The meetings will be an overview of the 2022 hemp season with changes to hemp rules, procedures, deadlines and requirements for licensees. Each meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with light snacks provided.

Alabama Extension Entomologist, Katelyn Kesheimer said presenters will provide information on hemp budgets, as well as tips for successful growing.

“In previous years, the ADAI has held one mandatory meeting in Montgomery for all growers with a license,” she said. “To make it easier in 2022, we are holding five meetings across the state and growers are free to choose based on their schedule and availability.”

These meetings will replace the one mandatory meeting covering regulations and create five meetings that cover regulatory information from the ADAI, as well as information from Alabama Extension. Each meeting will be the same, so growers only need to attend one.

young plant of cannabis in the garden with sunshine

Meeting Schedule

• Thursday, Jan. 20

Wiregrass Research and Extension Center

167 AL-134, Headland, Alabama

334-693-2363

Headland Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings/

• Wednesday, Jan. 12

Grace Fellowship Church

1412 E. Nashville Ave.

Atmore, Alabama

251-368-4463

Atmore Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-2/

• Thursday, Jan. 13

Tuscaloosa County Extension Office

2513 7th St. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

205-349-4630

Tuscaloosa Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-3/

• Thursday, Jan. 20

Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries

1445 Federal Drive: Auditorium, Montgomery, Alabama

334-240-7230

Montgomery Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-4/

• Friday, Jan. 21

Camp Meadowbrook

2344 Co. Rd. 747 Cullman, Alabama

256-743-1431

Cullman Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-5/ .

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about the hemp licensee orientation meetings, contact Kesheimer at kesheimer@auburn.edu or 334-844-5072. More information about growing hemp in Alabama is available by visiting the Alabama Industrial Hemp Program webpage www.aces.edu/blog/topics/crop-production/alabama-industrial-hemp-program/ .