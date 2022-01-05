Hemp Licensee Orientation Meetings Scheduled in 2022

CONTRIBUTED BY ACES
WRITTEN BY KATIE NICHOLS
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is partnering with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) to host five hemp licensee orientation meetings throughout the state.
Licensed growers, processor/handlers and universities are all welcomed, but a current license is not required to attend. The meetings will be an overview of the 2022 hemp season with changes to hemp rules, procedures, deadlines and requirements for licensees. Each meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with light snacks provided.
Alabama Extension Entomologist, Katelyn Kesheimer said presenters will provide information on hemp budgets, as well as tips for successful growing.
“In previous years, the ADAI has held one mandatory meeting in Montgomery for all growers with a license,” she said. “To make it easier in 2022, we are holding five meetings across the state and growers are free to choose based on their schedule and availability.”
These meetings will replace the one mandatory meeting covering regulations and create five meetings that cover regulatory information from the ADAI, as well as information from Alabama Extension. Each meeting will be the same, so growers only need to attend one.
Meeting Schedule
• Thursday, Jan. 20
Wiregrass Research and Extension Center
167 AL-134, Headland, Alabama
334-693-2363
Headland Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings/
• Wednesday, Jan. 12
Grace Fellowship Church
1412 E. Nashville Ave.
Atmore, Alabama
251-368-4463
Atmore Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-2/
• Thursday, Jan. 13
Tuscaloosa County Extension Office
2513 7th St. Tuscaloosa, Alabama
205-349-4630
Tuscaloosa Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-3/
• Thursday, Jan. 20
Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries
1445 Federal Drive: Auditorium, Montgomery, Alabama
334-240-7230
Montgomery Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-4/
• Friday, Jan. 21
Camp Meadowbrook
2344 Co. Rd. 747 Cullman, Alabama
256-743-1431
Cullman Registration: www.aces.edu/event/2022-alabama-hemp-licensee-orientation-meetings-5/ .
MORE INFORMATION
For more information about the hemp licensee orientation meetings, contact Kesheimer at kesheimer@auburn.edu or 334-844-5072. More information about growing hemp in Alabama is available by visiting the Alabama Industrial Hemp Program webpage www.aces.edu/blog/topics/crop-production/alabama-industrial-hemp-program/ .