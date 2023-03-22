Help Fight Hunger at 2023 Empty Bowls Event, March 25 at Kiesel Park

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN —

This year’s Empty Bowls will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane in Auburn). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via the city of Auburn’s MyRec website. A few walk-up tickets will be available for purchase. Please email edombrowski@auburnalabama.org to get on the walk-up list.

As part of an ongoing effort to combat hunger in our area, the city of Auburn’s Dean Road Ceramics Studio and the city of Opelika’s Denson Drive Recreation Center will host the 10th annual Auburn-Opelika Empty Bowls this Saturday, March 25. The event will include soup and entertainment. Every ticket purchased is a direct donation to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Each ticketholder gets their choice of a handmade bowl created by local artists, along with soup and bread.

Each year, this event alternates between the city of Auburn and the city of Opelika.