Habitat for Humanity Holds Groundbreaking

Contributed By

Auburn Opelika

Habitat for Humanity

Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity broke ground on Habitat Home #71 on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Sponsors, habitat board members and construction leaders, habitat partner family members, pastors and community members joined together to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new home for the Bufford Family.

Bishop Nolan Torbert of True Deliverance Holiness Church asked a blessing and favor on the new home, the family, all those who made it possible and the community.

Mayor Ron Anders discussed the home with Torbert and talked about the community building support in Auburn that will continue to build 11 affordable homes for hard working families in the Westview Subdivision.

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

Executive Director Mark Grantham and Board President Karen Turner thanked and recognized the many community sponsors who support this ministry and make this home possible.

These sponsors listed here on our project sign make the dream of a new home a reality. Thank you to: East Alabama Health, Auburn Bank, AU Panhellenic, AU Building Science, city of Auburn, Lee County Association of REALTORS, Wells Fargo, Auburn United Methodist Church, BancorpSouth, Publix, Auburn Reprographics, Archer Porta, Home Depot, Budget Blinds, Auburn High Building Construction, Alabama Association of Habitat Affiliates, Glynn Smith, Mu Alpha Theta Southern Union, Dennis Fussell, Professor Mike Hosey and Gatz Riddell.

Together we build homes, community and hope.