Goodwill To Hold Career and Resource Fair centered on diversity and inclusion

Special to the

Opelika Observer

In the spirit of celebrating and recognizing diversity in the workplace, Goodwill will be holding the “Working Together Career and Community Resource Fair” on Oct. 10 at the Goodwill Community Campus in Columbus.

The months of September and October put a spotlight on diversity and inclusion with Hispanic Heritage Month running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, National Diversity Week the first full week of October and National Disability Employment Awareness Month during the whole month of October.

Helping people to find sustainable employment is an essential part of GoodwillSR’s mission of “Developing People, Building Communities and Changing Lives.” GoodwillSR hosts multiple job fairs and provides free career readiness and job placement programs throughout the year to help people in East Alabama and West Georgia find work.

The event will be held Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus, which is located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit our career centers and take advantage of our free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other skills workshops.

For more information please contact the Midtown Career Center at 706-256-1837.