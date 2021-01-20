A private family burial for Mrs. Geraldine “Gerry” Cole Pitchford, 80, of Tallassee, Alabama, was held Jan. 10, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Mrs. Pitchford passed on from this earth and into the Glory of Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She could not defeat COVID but has victory in Jesus.

She was a member of Elam Baptist Church in Tallassee. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, Grandmamaw, daughter, sister and aunt. After almost 62 years of marriage, she was reunited in Heaven with her recently deceased husband, Burt. She was an intensely loyal and loving family member and friend to so many.

She is survived by her son, Bryant (Betsy) Pitchford, grandchildren Ellie and Lewis Pitchford, all of Homewood, Alabama, siblings Voncile Birchfield of Moody, Alabama, Charlotte Cole, Gail Gunn and Gordon Cooper, all of Auburn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends that she loved so much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt Pitchford, her father, Leonard Cole and her mother, Blanche Cooper.

Mrs. Pitchford grew up in Opelika and was always proud to be called a Pepperell Kid. She was a 1958 graduate of Clift High School. She first worked for Jack Tatum at Tatum Motor Co. in Opelika and then worked many years for Bob Taylor at Taylor Cotton Company in Opelika. She eventually worked at University Relations at Auburn University, where she retired. She spent most of her life in Opelika before moving to Tallassee.

She had a well-known love for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Some of her favorite days were spent with family and friends at Legion Field in Birmingham and at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The best of those days was Iron Bowl Saturdays.

She also loved traveling to the Smoky Mountains with her family and to the beach with her sisters and her niece, the late Sherry Birchfield Gaught.

She was widely known for her cooking. Family and friends always treasured her Southern meals and time spent at her table for fried chicken, cubed steak, Brunswick stew, butter roll, tea cake cookies and gallons of sweet tea.

Pepperell Baptist Church in Opelika held a special place in her heart. She always remembered her Sunday School teachers and how they taught her the truth of scripture. She would often pick up her Bible and point out specific verses to family, as guidance to be remembered and followed, Psalm 103:19; Romans 8:28, 31.

It has been said, “Grief is the price of love.” Our grief is great, but it is no match for the love we shared with the one we called Mama and Grandmamaw.

The family requests that any donations be made in Gerry’s memory to:

Pepperell Baptist Church

2702 Second Ave.

Opelika, AL 36801

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama

P.O. Box 2273

Birmingham, AL 35201

www.alzca.org/donate-now