Flu forces visitor restrictions on third floor of East Alabama Medical Center

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The 2019-2020 influenza season is off to a strong start with Alabama and 15 other states reporting “widespread” cases of the flu. Locally, several schools and physician offices are also sharing that cases of influenza are high and expecting that trend to continue as families and friends gather for the holidays.

In an effort to curb the spread of the flu among its youngest patients, East Alabama Medical Center is implementing visitor restrictions on the third floor effective Dec. 10.

The restrictions mean that children age 11 and younger will not be permitted to visit on the third floor until further notice. The third floor includes EAMC’s Childbirth Unit, OB Observation, Mother/Baby Unit, Nursery, Level II Nursery and Pediatrics.

At this time, no other visitor restrictions are in place at EAMC or EAMC-Lanier, but that could change as the winter progresses. As always, visitors of any age who are sick with flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting patients of any age.

Top-5 ways to prevent the spread of the flu: