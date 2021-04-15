First On 1st Block Party to be held this weekend

Contributed by

Opelika Main Street

The businesses of Opelika’s 1st Avenue will be hosting a block party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday to celebrate the street’s reopening.

Coordinated by local developer Richard Patton and Opelika Main Street, the event will feature live music, food, drinks, art vendors and specials from area merchants.

The event is the culmination of a multi-year process of enhancing the infrastructure and appearance of portions of 1st Avenue.

Recent improvements to the area include drainage enhancements, larger sidewalks, updated landscaping, water line repairs and the paving of several surrounding streets.

About Opelika Main Street:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street helps assist in the revitalization of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects, economic development efforts, business professional development programs and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org or by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.v