FIELDS NAMED DEPUTY FIRE CHIEF FOR OFD

Contributed by the city of Opelika

The city of Opelika is pleased to announce Stephen Fields has been promoted to deputy fire chief of the Opelika Fire Department. The essential function of this position is to assist chief in overseeing and directing operations of the fire department.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue growing in my career at Opelika Fire Department,” Fields said. “As a department, we have made many exciting improvements to better serve the residents of Opelika. I look forward to being a part of these endeavors and developing our department into the best it can be.

Fields is an Auburn High School graduate and has worked for the Opelika Fire Department for 24 years. He has served Opelika as a firefighter, a fire-medic, an officer and captain over the training division.

“Since I transferred to Opelika Fire Department, it was evident that Fields is a hardworking leader and well respected throughout the department,” said Fire Chief Shane Boyd. “I look forward to continuing working alongside Fields and I have no doubt that he will do an excellent job as deputy chief.”