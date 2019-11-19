Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 1242 North Dean Road. Auburn AL, 36830 on 12/9/2019 at 1:30 p.m.

John Toney Jr Unit# 47

820 N. Gay Street

Auburn, AL,36830

king bed, couch, recline, household items, tv, dresser

Thera Charvieve Brooks Unit# 510

840 Twinforks Ave

Auburn, AL,36830

Couch, chairs, dining set, queen bed, dresser, full bed, dresser, boxes 15, household items

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/20 & 11/27/19