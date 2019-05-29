Extension office notes: information on pests, plants, pruning and training opportunities

Special to the

Opelika Observer

By Katie Nichols, Victoria Dee, Justin Miller, Ann Chambliss

Women in Ag: Basic Hands-On Training Slated for June 14

The United States is home to more than 1.2 million female farmers. As these numbers climb, the Alabama Extension system is continuing its dedication to providing programming geared specifically toward women.

Brenda Glover, an Alabama Extension animal science and forages regional agent, will host a basic hands-on training session, June 14 at the Black Belt Research and Extension Center in Marion Junction. This training will highlight topics that are essential to a successful farming operation.

Glover said the training stemmed from a need for knowledge of the basics.

“There are lots of women getting involved on farms for one reason or another,” Glover said. “We would like to help them be more independent, take ownership and be successful.”

Topics will include:

• Fencing: Temporary and Permanent from Sutton Gibbs, NRCS

• Tractors and Farm Implements: Driving, Checking oil, Tire pressure, Bushhogs, Sprayers from Wendy Yeager, farm owner

• Pasture Pests: Measuring, Pest Control from Dr. Kelly Palmer, Auburn University

• Trucks and Trailers: Goosenecks, Bumper Pulls from Katie Gantt, farm owner

• Forage Yield Estimation and Soil Testing from Caroline Chappell and Katie Mason, Auburn University

• Animal Health: Needle/vaccination selection, Injection sites from Dr. Jessica Rush, Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to drive and work with equipment, as well as learn to soil sample and administer vaccinations using fruit.

“Hands-on training is important for women who are primary operators, and for those helping someone else on the farm,” Glover said.

Training will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Space is limited to 30 participants, and registration is first come, first served. Before May 31, the cost to register is $40, which includes lunch. After May 31, the cost increases to $50. To register or for more information about the training, contact Glover at glovebs@aces.edu.

There will also be a two-day Women in Ag workshop in October. Interested parties should watch the ACES calendar for updates.

Pruning Produces Bigger Tomatoes

For many, a garden is not complete without tomato plants in it. Whether you are a producer or a backyard gardener, growing the biggest and best tomatoes is often the end goal. Pruning tomato plants can help people achieve this goal.

Dr. Joe Kemble, an Alabama Extension commercial vegetable specialist, offers the following information about pruning tomato plants.

Pruning helps maintain a balance between vegetative and reproductive growth. If you don’t prune or prune sparingly, your tomato plants will produce excessive vegetative growth with reduced fruit size.

Moderate pruning will leave your plants with shorter vines and larger fruit that will mature earlier. Pruning combined with staking keeps vines and fruit off the ground, helping to manage diseases. Although pruning requires some effort, the benefits of doing so are more marketable fruit and easier harvesting.

The most common method of pruning is prune to a two-stemmed plant by pinching off lateral branches (suckers) as they develop in the axils of each leaf. To achieve this balance, remove all the suckers up to the one immediately below the first flower cluster. A single pruning will usually be adequate, although a later pruning may be needed to remove suckers growing from the base of the plant.

Suckers should be removed when small, no more than two to four inches in length. Letting them get large wastes plant energy and provides an entry point for plant pathogens. Prune early in the morning after plants have dried. Ensuring plant health by pruning is an easy proactive way to gain better fruit and manage diseases.

For more information on pruning, visit Alabama Extension online or contact your local extension office.

Beware of Invasive Pests

With summer just around the corner, many people will be gearing up to make travel plans.

Unfortunately, people are not the only ones on the move this summer. Spring and summer are critical times when damaging invasive species emerge and are easily spread.

Invasive species include plants, animals and insects. Marla Faver, an Alabama Extension regional agent and plant diagnostician, said these species can have a negative effect in a new environment.

“Species introduced into a new environment often have negative impacts to the ecosystem,” Faver said.

According to the USDA, invasive species cost the United States $40 billion each year in damages and control efforts.

“Invasive species are spread primarily by humans,” Faver said. “Transportation of these species can be both intentional and unintentional.”

In addition to human movement, some common ways that these species are spread are: