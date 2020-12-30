Express Feedback for Good raises funds for Lee County Humane Society

Contributed by LCHS

Lee County Humane Society is proud to announce a campaign with a great partner, Express Feedback for Good. The goal is for the community to come together and generate over $15,000 for Lee County Humane Society without spending a cent. Now through Jan. 14, each time you share a quality brand opinion via Express Feedback for Good, $2 goes toward saving the lives of homeless pets in our community. You can personally create up to $150 (75 opinions). Anyone in the United States ages 18+ can participate to raise money for LCHS. Each brand opinion takes less than two minutes to submit.

As of Dec. 22, this platform had broken $3,000 for Lee County Humane Society. We still have a long way to go to raise $15,000 before Jan. 14.

To get started, visit (www.feedback.hundredxinc.com/?key=c813810e-b682-4244-8893-2811d5f739a0&utm_medium=social) or text PAWS to 31996.

During these challenging times, LCHS’s shelter’s opportunity for adoption or fundraising events is extremely limited. It is so important for the community to support this free fundraising platform. All funds raised by Express Feedback for Good will go toward the LCHS annual No More Wasted Lives Campaign, which helps Lee County Humane Society care and find homes for the 3,000 pets it takes in every year.

Lee County Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all membership fees and donations are

tax-deductible. Our mission is to advance humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals through community education, animal sheltering and adoption and the alleviation of animal suffering. Our vision is to be the leading advocate for companion animals in our community. We envision a future in which animals are valued, pet overpopulation is eliminated and every adoptable companion animal has a loving and responsible home.

Follow Lee County Humane Society on Facebook.com/LeeCountyHumaneSociety, Twitter (@leecountyhumane), and Instagram (@leecountyhumanesociety)