Era Opelika, a vintage furniture, houseware, decor, clothing and jewelry shop located at 925 S. Railroad Ave. in Opelika, hosted the South Railroad Ave. Vintage Street Market last Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event had over 20 vintage vendors, local food and beverage trucks and a fashion show as visitors perused the offerings of vintage furniture, streetwear, vinyl records, jewelry, barware, accessories, decade clothing, home decor, electronics, etc.

