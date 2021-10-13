EnjoyA Music-Filled Weekend

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

The upcoming weekend promises to be a music-filled weekend throughout Lee County. Multiple venues have lined up artists from around the country to give music lovers plenty of opportunity to sit back, listen and enjoy.

OPELIKA

In Opelika, the second Annual Songwriter’s Festival kicks off on Thursday with a party at John Emerald Distilling Company. The three-day music event will bring musicians from around the country to Opelika and is expected to draw large crowds.

WAVERLY

The Standard Deluxe in Waverly is holding its Fall Boogie, which is also a three-day event. The Boogie starts Friday, Oct. 15 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17.

AUBURN

The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) will perform its fall concert, “Orchestra on the Hill,” presented by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities (Pebble Hill) and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC). The event will be held on the lawn at Pebble Hill on Thursday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6 p.m., according to a press release from the city of Auburn.

Sierra Hull is scheduled to perform at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on Thursday, Oct. 14.

SONGWRITER’S

FESTIVAL

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. Kick-Off Party

Abe Partridge | Katie Martin/Larry Mitchell at John Emerald Distilling Company

No Ticket Required If You Have Purchased A Festival Pass

Friday Oct. 15

5 p.m.

•Abe Partridge at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

5:30 p.m.

• Mutt Cooper | Dave Potts at Twice Baked

6 p.m.

• Stephanie Jeck | Eduardo Leon at Heritage House

• Brian Atkins | Coleman X at Irish Bred Pub

6:15 p.m.

• Katie Martin | Mark True at Resting Pulse

6:30 p.m.

• Webster’s Wheel | Scott Singer | Ted Mcvay at Eighth & Rail

• Brett Mcdaniel | Pierce Pettis |Bb Palmer at John Emerald Distillery

•Grayson Capps at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

7 p.m.

• Wyatt Edmondson | Liz Longley at Twice Baked

7:30 p.m.

• Amy Lavere at Heritage House

• Bradley Cole Smith | Haraway Brothers at Irish Bred Pub

7:45 p.m.

• Dark Water at Resting Pulse

8 p.m.

• Jennifer Lynn Simpson | Evan Stegner | Janet Simpson at Eighth & Rail

• Dan Navarro | Kim Richey | Chris Stills at John Emerald Distillery

• Sarah Lee Guthrie at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

8:30 p.m.

• Jeffrey Steele at Twice Baked

9 p.m.

• Leigh Nash at Heritage House

•Charlie Mars at Irish Bred Pub

9:15 p.m.

• Steve Poltz at Resting Pulse

9:30 p.m.

• Mindy Smith | Jeff Black at Eighth & Rail.

• John Paul White | Adam Hood at John Emerald Distillery

Saturday Oct. 16

11 a.m. – Lunch Round

• Charlie Mars | Sarah Lee Guthrie | Chris Stills at Twice Baked

11:30 a.m. — Student Showcase

• Payton Kashdan | Posie Hooks at John Emerald Distillery

12 p.m. — Lunch Round

• Jeff Black |Leigh Nash| Grayson Capps at Irish Bred Pub

12:30 p.m.

• Liz Longley | Kim Richey | Mindy Smith at John Emerald Distillery

2 p.m.

• Songwriters Workshop With Jeff Black & Kim Richey at The Sound Wall

4 p.m.

•VIP Whiskey Tasting at John Emerald Distillery

5 p.m.

•Mutt Cooper | Scott Singer at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

6 p.m.

• Bradley Cole Smith

Heritage House

• Webster’s Wheel at Irish Bred Pub

•Stephanie Jeck | Brian Atkins at Eighth & Rail

6:15 p.m.

• Ted Mcvay | Eduardo Leon at Twice Baked

• Brett Mcdaniel | Jennifer Lynn Simpson at Resting Pulse

6:30 p.m.

• Evan Stegner | Coleman.X at John Emerald Distillery

• Dave Potts | Pierce Pettis | Mark True at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

7:30 p.m.

• Wyatt Edmondson at Heritage House

7:30 p.m.

• Adam Hood | Janet Simpson | Bb Palme at Irish Bred Pub

• Grayson Capps | Sarah Lee Guthrie

Eighth & Rail

7:45 p.m.

•Jeff Black | Kim Richey at Twice Baked

•Chris Stills | Liz Longley at Resting Pulse

8 p.m.

• Leigh Nash | Martha’s Trouble at John Emerald Distillery

• Amy Lavere at the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball

9 p.m.

• Mindy Smith | John Paul White at Irish Bred Pub

• Dark Water at Eighth & Rail

9:15 p.m.

• Steve Poltz at Twice Baked.

• Jeffrey Steele at Resting Pulse

9:30 p.m.

• Shawn Mullins at John Emerald Distillery

10:30 p.m.

Katie Martin | Haraway Brothers at Eighth & Rail

Sunday Oct. 17

10:30 a.m. VIP Brunch By Chef Chris Wilton + In The Round Concert With Shawn Mullins |Sarah Lee Guthrie | Dan Navarro at Resting Pulse

• Nicole Chillemi Jazz Trio at Heritage House

12 p.m.

• Jeffrey Steele at John Emerald Distillery

2 p.m.

• Dark Water at John Emerald Distillery

4 p.m.

• The War And Treatyat John Emerald Distillery

FALL BOOGIE

SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 15:

Seth Walker at 6:15 p.m.

Joshua Ray Walker at 7:30 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis And The Honeybears at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Early James at noon

Janet Simpson at 1:15 p.m.

Lee Bains III & Gloryfires at 2:45 p.m.

Blue Mountain (30th Anniversary Reunion) at 4:15 p.m.

Maggie Rose at 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Lee Bains III (solo) at 11 a.m.

Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory at 12:30 p.m.